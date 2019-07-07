Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
The Riff Ranch
10436 Blue Jay Road
Heath, OH
View Map
Inurnment
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois McDermott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois L. McDermott


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois L. McDermott Obituary
Lois L. McDermott

A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Lois L. McDermott, age 91, of Newark, will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at The Riff Ranch, 10436 Blue Jay Road, Heath, Ohio. Inurnment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron, Ohio at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20.

She passed away comfortably, peacefully and cheerful to go home on July 2, 2019 in Heath, Ohio. Born June 8, 1928 in Medina, Ohio to the late Felix H. and Mary C. (Gilbow) Lab.

Survived by daughter, Sheila M. (Gerry Sr.) Lutz; granddaughter, Bridgette (Eric) Showman; grandson, Gerry (Ashley) Lutz, Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Flint Showman, Novella Lutz and Remington Showman; nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by three brothers, Felix Leo Lab, Adrian Lab and Patrick Lab; a sister, Mary Martha "Sally" Roszman. Visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
Download Now