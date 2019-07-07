|
|
Lois L. McDermott
A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Lois L. McDermott, age 91, of Newark, will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at The Riff Ranch, 10436 Blue Jay Road, Heath, Ohio. Inurnment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron, Ohio at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20.
She passed away comfortably, peacefully and cheerful to go home on July 2, 2019 in Heath, Ohio. Born June 8, 1928 in Medina, Ohio to the late Felix H. and Mary C. (Gilbow) Lab.
Survived by daughter, Sheila M. (Gerry Sr.) Lutz; granddaughter, Bridgette (Eric) Showman; grandson, Gerry (Ashley) Lutz, Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Flint Showman, Novella Lutz and Remington Showman; nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by three brothers, Felix Leo Lab, Adrian Lab and Patrick Lab; a sister, Mary Martha "Sally" Roszman. Visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019