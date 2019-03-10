|
|
Lois M.
Eastwood
Lois M. Eastwood, 92 years young, peacefully passed away February 28, 2019, with her family by her side. She was a strong, independent woman whose family was first and foremost in her life. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allyn, and son, Gary Eastwood; parents, William and Mabel Tieman; sister, Ruth Tieman; brother, Bill Tieman.
She is survived by her sister, Grace Krotchka; sons, Mark (Molly) Eastwood of Granger Township, Chris Eastwood of Bath; daughter, Joni (Ronald) Berka of Coventry Township; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Cremation has already taken place. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please carry out a random act of kindness and make someone's day a little bit brighter.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, 330-535-9186).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019