CLEARWATER, FLA. -Lois Kerns, age 97, formerly of Clearwater, Florida, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. She was in the company of loved ones and peacefully made her way home to join her late husband, Robert N. Kerns, and her late daughter, Linda M. Chamberlain.



Lois was born August 23, 1921 in Carol County, Kentucky to the late Anthony and Martha Pryor, with her younger brothers, James Pryor, and the late Hank Pryor. Lois lived joyfully, marrying the love of her life, Robert N. Kerns, on October 18, 1939. Lois traveled the country with her husband, finally settling down in Cuyahoga Falls to raise their two children, Robert D. Kerns and the late Linda M. Chamberlain. In her later years, Lois spent her time traveling between the family cottage in Parry Sound, Canada and her home within the Bay Aristocrat Village community of Clearwater, Florida. She made many family memories at the cottage, from her legendary fishing skills to her famous sticky buns. When in Florida, Lois was an active participant in the Bay Aristocrat chorus, singing solos and performing in numerous Christmas and Spring concerts. She was also a member of the choir at a Clearwater Methodist church for many years. Lois was a friend to many and poured her love of life into all of her activities. She was a member of Eastern Star, and she was an enthusiastic bowler, bingo, and card player. Most importantly, Lois cherished her family. She spent countless hours singing and reading to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She is survived by her brother, James Pryor and family; her son, Robert D. Kerns; her son-in-law, Herbert G. Chamberlain; her grandchildren, Robert F. Kerns, Christopher R. Chamberlain, and Teggin M. Summers; and her great grandchildren, Emily M. Kerns, Katelin M. Kerns, Joseph R. Kerns, Taylor R. Summers, and Stephen T. Summers, Shauna Wise and family, Tiffany Shank and family, and Neil Ruark and family.



The family would like to express our thanks to all of the friends and loved ones who have supported Lois and the family during this time. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on July 10, 2019 at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at https://www.cliffordshoemaker.com/ Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019