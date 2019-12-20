|
Lois McGary, 73, passed away December 17, 2019. She was born in Akron to the late Joseph and Esther McGary. Lois worked for many years in healthcare. Besides her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her brother, J. Robert McGary. She is survived by her nephew, Bob (Kim) McGary; great -nephew, Michael; as well as cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Private family inurnment will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Lois' name to Sprenger Hospice, 205 Rohr Ave NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 20, 2019