Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois McGary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois M. McGary

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois M. McGary Obituary
Lois McGary, 73, passed away December 17, 2019. She was born in Akron to the late Joseph and Esther McGary. Lois worked for many years in healthcare. Besides her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her brother, J. Robert McGary. She is survived by her nephew, Bob (Kim) McGary; great -nephew, Michael; as well as cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Private family inurnment will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Lois' name to Sprenger Hospice, 205 Rohr Ave NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -