|
|
CUYAHOGA FALLS - Lois Marie Mitcheltree (Gallagher) was called home on March 31, 2020. She passed away peacefully at Maplewood Senior Living. Lois was born in Sharon, PA on July 7, 1931 to the late Charles and Helen Gallagher. She then married her handsome husband, Dave Mitcheltree, on October 31, 1953. They later moved to Cuyahoga Falls where they raised their three children. There they spent the next 66 years. Lois was known for her feisty and light-hearted sense of humor. She loved her family fiercely. Lois was a member of the Church of the Nazarene and the women's Bible study. You could find her in her spare time dancing, at the thrift, or with her family. She was the best wife, mother, grandma, great grandma, and friend anyone could ever ask for. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Helen Gallagher, sisters, Patricia (Bill) Moore, Sandy (Jack) Cardille, brother, Chuck (Angie) Gallagher. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Dave Mitcheltree; children, Dave (Karen) Mitcheltree, Jeff (Toni) Mitcheltree, Cheryl (Frank) Lohmier; grandchildren, Annie (Tom) Pollack, Frankie (Melissa) Lohmier, Shawn (Jessica) Lohmier, Kalie (Chris) Casteel, Jenna Mitcheltree, Megan Mitcheltree (Jonny Trowbridge); great-grandchildren, Camryn and Franklin Lohmier, Logan Pollack, and Mitchel Casteel. The family wishes to extend sincere heartfelt thanks to all of those who have helped care for her. The staff at Maplewood, Harbor Light Hospice, Ohio Living Hospice and all of those who have been a part of her life during this trying illness. God bless you all! Due to Covid-19 protocol the family will not be having services at this time. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020