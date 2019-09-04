|
|
Lois M. (Etheredge) Mosley Lois M. (Etheredge) Mosley, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 2nd. Born in Coffeeville, Alabama, she graduated from Mobile County High School, where, in her senior year, she put her 5'11" height to good use as a member of the 1941 State Championship basketball team. She was employed at the Bank of Mobil, and it was while riding the bus home from work that she met the love of her life. Three weeks later she married James G. Mosley Jr. and they were married 71 years until his death September 5th last year. She was also preceded in death by son, James G. (Jimmy) Mosley III; her parents, Sarah and Clifford Etheredge; brothers, Fred Etherege, and Kenneth Etheredge; and her sister, Louise (Etheredge) Dees. Mourning her loss are her daughters, Diane (John) Schiavo of Flower Mound, Texas, and Lois (Dan) McGurk of Green, Ohio, Her loving grandchildren, Jennifer (Bob) Waddell of Virginia, Emily (Josh) Brown, of Colorado, Jeremy McGurk of Florida, and Jonathan (Nicole) McGurk of Toledo, Ohio; seven great grandchildren; a dear sister-in-law, Mary Earline Etheredge of Kerrville, Texas, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lois was an executive secretary at Goodyear Aerospace for 25 years. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Green Volunteer Fire Department for many years, the Greensburg Garden Club, and an active member for many years volunteering at Maps Air museum. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, golfing, and spending time with family. She especially delighted in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren! She attended the United Methodist Church of Uniontown. Lois had been a resident of Green for 65 years, spending the last two years at Danbury of Massillon Senior living facility. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the entire staff of Danbury for their kind and loving care of Lois. They became like family to us, always attentive not only to Mom, but to us as well. We would also like to express our gratitude for the care and comfort provided by the staff of Absolute Hospice, especially in the final weeks. It takes very special people to minister to the dying, and they excel at that. A private memorial will take place at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Absolute Hospice, Maps Air Museum, or the . We love you and miss you Mom, but are so happy you are healed at last! No services will be held at this time. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltnersimchak.com. Waltner SIMCHAK Funeral Home Locally Owned Since 1917 330-455-0293
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 4, 2019