I had the pleasure of meeting Lois while working with Dr. Boeckman for 10 years in Surgery. Such a kind lady she was. Sending my sincere to the entire Boeckman Family. Dr.B. I pray that you find Peace during this difficult time.
A friend always. Cathe
Lois Marie Boeckman died June 6, 2020 after a brief illness. Lois was born June 13, 1932, in Akron, Ohio, to late Thomas and Clarus Lyons Judy. She was a graduate of Garfield High School in Akron, Ohio, and The Toledo School of Nursing. She leaves behind many who loved her dearly including her husband of 62 years, Clifford; daughters, Jan Hays (John), Ann Delevante (Robert), Nancy Rosato (Craig) and Susan Coopman (Jon); grandchildren, Emma, Eric, Ben, Abby, Cole, Max, Ella, Evan and Carly; brothers, Tom Judy (Marc), Roger Judy (Jeanne) and sisters Joan Englehart and Maryellen Feeman (Dick). She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert Judy (Loismarie); brother-in law, Jeff Feeman. She was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, and sister, an extraordinary grandparent, an active volunteer, amazing cook and avid learner and adventurer. Above all, Lois was a master at making people feel special. Whether it was guests, neighbors, friends, family or a stranger she crossed paths with, Lois ALWAYS made the person she was with feel like they mattered. The family asks that instead of flowers you consider a donation in Lois's name to Akron Children's Hospital (www.akronchildrens.org A full obituary can be found at www.MackeyMortuary.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.