Lois Mullaly
Lois Mullaly, 89, died June 15, 2019 in Marietta, Ga. Born in Hiram, she was a long time resident of Stow. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Stow and previously a local artist known for her seascapes and landscapes.
Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond in 2012, she is survived by her daughter, Carolynn Mostyn; son, Mark (Karen) Mullaly; grandchildren, Vicki (Mike) Snowberger, Kimberly (A.J.) Rufo, David (Jen) Mullaly and Stephen Mullaly; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Tyler Snowberger, Lucy and Anthony Rufo, Kate and Bryant Mullaly and brother Paul Turner.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the First Christian Church of Stow, 3493 Darrow Road, Stow, followed immediately by a service conducted by Rev. Jonathan Rumburg at 12 noon. Burial Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Stow.
(REDMON, STOW, 330.688.6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019