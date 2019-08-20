|
|
Lois "Jeanie" Regina DeHaven UNIONTOWN -- Lois Regina DeHaven "Jeanie" passed away unexpectedly August 19, 2019 at the age of 75. Born in Gypsy, WV Jeanie lived in the Uniontown and Akron area most of her life. A loving wife of 55 years, mother of three, grandmother of ten, she taught us all the true meaning of unconditional love. Jeanie is survived by and will be dearly missed by her husband, David; daughter, Julie (James) Gee; sons, Brian (Stacey), Darren (Erin); brothers, Michael, David, and Gary (Anita) Posey; sister, Patricia Posey (Dennis); grandchildren, Katie (Jason) Szafron, Jacob DeHaven, Alexandra (Brad) Gupton, Darbi, Rachel and Paige DeHaven, Alexander Gee, Zane DeHaven, Josh Gee, and Derin DeHaven. Jeanie's family was the most important part of her life and her legacy will live on through each of them. Friends and family will be received Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.) Funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. with Vicar Derek Kubilius officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. The family suggest memorials to the Uniontown Fire Department, 13055 Oakwood Avenue NW, Uniontown, Ohio 44685. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 20, 2019