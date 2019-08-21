|
|
Lois "Jeanie" Regina DeHaven UNIONTOWN -- Lois Regina DeHaven "Jeanie" passed away unexpectedly August 19, 2019 at the age of 75. Friends and family will be received Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.), Funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. with Vicar Derek Kubilius officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. The family suggest memorials to the Uniontown Fire Department, 13055 Oakwood Avenue NW, Uniontown, Ohio 44685. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2019