1/1
Lola B. Kennell Hughes
1940 - 2020
) Lola B. Hughes, age 80, of Mogadore, Ohio, died on November 2, 2020 at Akron City Hospital. She was born in Ravenna, Ohio on March 10, 1940, the daughter of the late Chester and Mary (nee Ullom) Collins. Lola owned and operated R&R Sanitation in Suffield Twp. for 32 years. Mrs. Hughes was a member of the Mogadore Baptist Church. She enjoyed bowling, puzzles, crocheting and walking the Metro Parks. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Richard Hughes; her children, Gregory (Lynne) Kennell, Tricia (James) Jenner, Valeria (John) Tosenberger, Winona (CJ) Johnston, Sheal (Dave) Price, Juanice (Art) Saylor; son-in-law, Chris Freese; her 24 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Other than her parents, Lola was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Kennell; and one daughter, Belinda Freese. Funeral services will be held at Mogadore Baptist Church, 3750 Albrecht Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44312, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends may visit at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Mogadore Baptist Church. For those of you attending, we ask that YOU ADHERE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEAR A MASK.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mogadore Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
