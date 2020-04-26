|
) Vincent Lola Vincent, 96, went home to the Lord on April 20, 2020. She was beloved by her family and many friends, her passing leaves us heartbroken. Born June 27, 1923 in Hinckley, OH, ten minutes after her twin sister, Lela, she was the sixth of seven children born to Winifred and Julian Riley. She graduated from Parma High School, married and had two children, Thomas Clayton and Janneen. While living in Athens, OH, she helped found the Child Conservation League. After her marriage dissolved, she moved to Akron, OH, and met and married William (Bill) Vincent, whom she loved for the rest of her life. A woman of many talents, she worked for the Bomber Plant during WWII, lost track of her age for a while after fudging her birthdate to get a job as a switchboard operator, and found her career when she went to work as the manager of Polsky's beauty salon. That stepping stone lead to her becoming an Executive for Seligman & Latz, where she earned the President's Award twice and became the first woman Vice President in her field. After she retired, she served on the St. Thomas Hospital Women's Board for over 30 years. She enjoyed sewing, golfing, home decorating and design, and spending time with friends and family. She loved singing, with a voice that could bring you to tears or break glass, depending on her mood. She had a charitable and generous heart, matched by countless benevolent acts. She was a member of the Gyro Club, Akron Woman's City Club and Silver Lake Country Club, and a devout parishioner of St. Frances de Sales Parish. Lola was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; sisters, Ahlene and Lela; brothers, Corwin, Burton, and Gordon, and granddaughter, Teresa. She is survived by her brother, Clayton; her children, Tom Schleicher (Laurie), Janneen Slenn (Rick), David Vincent (Linda) and Jean Wykoff; her grandchildren, Cindy (Greg) Wilmoth, Pam (Jerry) Roberts, Mandy Lamont, David (Colleen) Vincent, Nicole (Pat) Bray, Ford (Amy) Wykoff, Julie Wykoff, Brett (China) Wykoff; great-grand children, James Schleicher, Jimmy Moffit Jr., Jordan Chillik, Molly, Ellie, and David Vincent, and Kennedy and Beckham Bray; great-great grandchildren, Hailie, Aiden, and Paityn Schleicher, Leland Moffit, Abigail and Leo Wykoff. A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced for a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020