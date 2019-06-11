Home

Lola Mae Cartwright

Lola Mae Cartwright Obituary
Lola Mae

Cartwright

Lola Mae Cartwright, 88, passed away June 7, 2019. Born Ravenna, OH, she resided in Tallmadge OH with her loving husband of 71 years, William Cartwright. Lola enjoyed sewing, oil painting, cooking and quilting for the Linus Foundation.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Carolyn King; brother, William (Katherine) King of Norwalk; son, Monty (Rebecca) Cartwright of Soddy Daisy, TN.

Lola is survived by her husband, William Cartwright; son Stephen (Cathy) Cartwright of Tennessee; daughters, Judy (Chris) Arndt of Akron; Ruth Anne "Cookie" (Pete) Brock of Arizona; eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service to follow visitation at 7 p.m.
