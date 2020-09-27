Rothmann Lola May Secor Rothmann died on September 17, 2020 at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Dr. Bruce F. Rothmann, and her parents, Caroline and Percy Secor. She is survived by her daughters, Dr. Susan Ann Rothmann (Dr. Philip Paul), Pamela Jane Rothmann (Solomon Cokes), and Beth Rusnak (Dr. Joseph Rusnak); her grandchildren, Jeremy Paul (Faye Hargate), Dr. J. Michael Rusnak, and Dr. Lauren Rusnak, and stepgrandchildren, Lisa, Tony, Sean, and Corey Cokes, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also leaves behind many others for whom she was a mother, mentor, and dear friend. The recipient of numerous awards and accolades, she made an enduring impact on many Northeastern Ohio arts organizations. A private service of memory for immediate family only will be held October 17 at First Congregational Church of Akron. A public celebration of her life will be held at a future time. Memorial gifts may be sent to Maelstrom Collaborative Arts (in support of Lola Hall), Tuesday Musical Club, Akron Symphony Orchestra, and Music from the Western Reserve. Arrangements entrusted to Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.CliffordShoemaker.com
