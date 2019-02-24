|
|
Lonnie D.
Painter
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Lonnie D. Painter, age 81, passed away February 21, 2019. Lonnie was born in Kellys Creek, W. Va. and lived most of his life in Cuyahoga Falls. He was a Navy veteran and retired from Ford Motor Company after 32 years of service. He enjoyed working on cars after his retirement.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his son, Steven and brother, Sonnie Painter. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; sons, Michael (Tracy) and John Painter; grandchildren, Ashley, Joe, Evan, and Macie; great-granddaughter, Kylie; daughter-in-law, Melanie Painter; sisters, Donna Bailey and Dinah Crowder and his dog Zoe.
Memorial services will be held 5 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. Friends may call at the funeral home 2 hours before the service.
Memorials may be made to the Summit County Humane Society.
To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 24, 2019