Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lonnie Painter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lonnie D. Painter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lonnie D. Painter Obituary
Lonnie D.

Painter

CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Lonnie D. Painter, age 81, passed away February 21, 2019. Lonnie was born in Kellys Creek, W. Va. and lived most of his life in Cuyahoga Falls. He was a Navy veteran and retired from Ford Motor Company after 32 years of service. He enjoyed working on cars after his retirement.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his son, Steven and brother, Sonnie Painter. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; sons, Michael (Tracy) and John Painter; grandchildren, Ashley, Joe, Evan, and Macie; great-granddaughter, Kylie; daughter-in-law, Melanie Painter; sisters, Donna Bailey and Dinah Crowder and his dog Zoe.

Memorial services will be held 5 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. Friends may call at the funeral home 2 hours before the service.

Memorials may be made to the Summit County Humane Society.

To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now