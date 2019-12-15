Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calhoun Funeral Home and Cremation Service
23000 Rockside Road
Bedford Heights, OH 44146
(216) 738-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Wesley Temple A.M.E. Zion Church
104 N. Prospect St.
Akron, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Wesley Temple A.M.E. Zion Church
104 N. Prospect St.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lonnie Hubbard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lonnie E. Hubbard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lonnie E. Hubbard Obituary
Lonnie E. Hubbard of Akron, Ohio, age 80, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He leaves his loving wife, Carol (Grant) Hubbard and his four children, Marsha, Monica, Marla and Martin. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. Service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Wesley Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, 104 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304, Rev. Dr. Charles Tyler Sr., eulogist. Interment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent 785 Orlando Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -