|
|
Lonnie E. Hubbard of Akron, Ohio, age 80, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He leaves his loving wife, Carol (Grant) Hubbard and his four children, Marsha, Monica, Marla and Martin. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. Service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Wesley Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, 104 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304, Rev. Dr. Charles Tyler Sr., eulogist. Interment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent 785 Orlando Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019