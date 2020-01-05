|
|
) Lonnie Lee Seibert (nee: Dwyer), age 69, of Barberton, lost her courageous battle with cancer on December 28th, 2019. She was born on July 25th, 1950, in Brownsville, Pa. Daughter of the late Francis L. Dwyer and Stella J. Perry. She is survived by her two sisters, Linda Shreve and Sue Tennant; brother, Gary (Vickie) Dwyer; two sons, Jim Laudermilk and Corey (Aprill) Laudermilk; four grandchildren, Jake, Cayla (Zac), Delaney and Zak; two great-grandchildren, Logan and Eli; also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, her GBS family (retired after 30 plus years) and her beloved church family at Emmanuel Christian Assembly where she faithfully served in the food pantry for over 30 plus years. Lonnie will be remembered for being kind, genuine, humble, strong, generous, compassionate, dedicated to her friends, family, and church. She loved Jesus, was patriotic, had a great sense of humor, was an avid reader, loved sports (especially baseball), enjoyed fellowshipping over lunch, and never showed up anywhere empty handed. She was the best mom, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend anybody could ever ask for. She would say, this isn't goodbye, it's "see ya later kiddos." The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at Emmanuel Christian Assembly located at 925 W. Hopocan Ave., in Barberton, at 5 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020