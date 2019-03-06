|
|
Lora Beskitt
Lora Beskitt, 54, of Tallmadge, Ohio died on February 28, 2019 in Akron City Hospital.
She was born on April 18, 1964, the daughter of Joseph David Kalmar, Sr. and Anna Kalmar
In addition to her parents; Lora is survived by her son, Jeremy; her stepmother, Sandy; six grandchildren; sister, Lisa (John); brother, Jody and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial calling hours will take place at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, Saturday, March 9, 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019