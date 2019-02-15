Lora J. Hambel (Taylor)



Lora J. Hambel, age 49, of Mogadore, Ohio, died suddenly on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Robinson Memorial Hospital in Ravenna.



She was born on June 22, 1969 in Akron, the daughter of Robert and Clara (nee Panholzer) Taylor, Sr. of Akron.



Lora was a homemaker that enjoyed cooking, bingo, and board games, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.



In addition to her parents, Lora is survived by her husband, Terrance "Terry" R. Hambel, whom she married on April 28, 2000; her children, Teri (fiance, Darren Green) Hambel, Ashley Hambel, Jefrey (fiancee, Kennedy King) Hambel, Patricia Hambel, and Christian Hambel; and one step-son, Nicholas Hambel; her grandchildren, Rylee Green and Nicholas. Her siblings also survive, Darlene Taylor, Robert (Jeannie) Taylor, Jr., and Barbara Taylor; and numerous other family and friends.



Memorial services will take place on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44305.



Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 12:00 to 2:00 PM.



Even though you are not with us, YOU WILL ALWAYS BE IN OUR HEARTS!



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 15, 2019