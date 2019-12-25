|
) Lora L. Phillips, 58, passed away unexpectedly December 22, 2019. She was born in Memphis, TN, was a 1980 North High School graduate and worked at Giant Eagle for 30 years. Lora was an avid pin collector, especially from Hard Rock, and was known for the pins she wore on her work hat. She also collected Coca Cola artifacts and loved the Beatles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy; the Ladies in Red; and her beloved dog, Mariah Blue. She is survived by her mother, Nancy (Dan) Arnado; father, Lee (Sharyn) Osborne; children, Jessica, Justin and Jenna (Annie); grandchildren, Jacob, Jason, Jamie, Kyleigh, Makayla, Linda, Kinsley, Kaiden and Ryleigh; brother, Tracy (Karan); many other loving relatives; dear friends, the Bailey, Campisi, Krim, Lehman and Millward families; and many other close friends who were so dear to her. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 1 - 4 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The funeral service will be at the funeral home immediately following calling hours, at 4 p.m. Please wear purple or your favorite Cleveland Browns attire. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the funeral home, in honor of Lora, to assist with funeral expenses. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 25, 2019