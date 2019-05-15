|
Lora (Lori) M. Balthis
Lora M. Balthis, 48, of Akron, Ohio passed away suddenly on May 12, 2019.
Lori was born in Akron on March 7, 1971. She was married to Russell Balthis and had one son Russell Balthis III.
Lori is survived by her husband, Russell; father, Virgil; children, Ashley (Jay) and Russell. Her siblings, Lisa Speegle (Patrick), and Marc Hornsby; her grandchild, Brynn; along with many loving family and friends. Lori was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Plymire and her aunt Karen Soblosky.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 15, 2019