Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorain Marconi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorain Marconi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorain Marconi Obituary
Lorain Marconi (Bailey)

Lorain Marconi (nee: Bailey), age 86, passed away on June 21, 2019 after several years of chronic illness.

Preceded in death by her partner, Lester Haven; daughter, Dawn (nee: Gosnell) Gage; husband, Pete Michael Marconi; son, Peter Shawn Marconi, and husband, Vernon Gosnell.

Survived by sons, Michael David (Angela Renee) Marconi and John Robert Marconi; grandchildren, Vincent Michael Marconi, Anna Marie Marconi, Amanda Renee Marconi, Alexander David Marconi; siblings, Carl Bailey, Clyde (Pat) Bailey, Laura (Harold) Riddle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She donated to many charitable organizations, and was a lover of country music, arts and crafts, gardening, all types of flowers, and feeding wild birds.

In lieu of flowers donations in Lorain's memory can be sent to St Jude Hospital at

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 26th, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with Funeral Service at 12 p.m., at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron, Ohio. Interment immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now