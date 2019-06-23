|
|
Lorain Marconi (Bailey)
Lorain Marconi (nee: Bailey), age 86, passed away on June 21, 2019 after several years of chronic illness.
Preceded in death by her partner, Lester Haven; daughter, Dawn (nee: Gosnell) Gage; husband, Pete Michael Marconi; son, Peter Shawn Marconi, and husband, Vernon Gosnell.
Survived by sons, Michael David (Angela Renee) Marconi and John Robert Marconi; grandchildren, Vincent Michael Marconi, Anna Marie Marconi, Amanda Renee Marconi, Alexander David Marconi; siblings, Carl Bailey, Clyde (Pat) Bailey, Laura (Harold) Riddle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She donated to many charitable organizations, and was a lover of country music, arts and crafts, gardening, all types of flowers, and feeding wild birds.
In lieu of flowers donations in Lorain's memory can be sent to St Jude Hospital at
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 26th, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with Funeral Service at 12 p.m., at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron, Ohio. Interment immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019