Loraine C. Mills
Loraine C. Mills, 76, died July 17, 2019.
She was born in Lorain, Ohio September 8, 1942 to Robert and Emma Carter. Loraine worked for 20 years with Akron General Medical Center and was supervisor for the open-heart surgery teams. She retired from Medina General Hospital where she was Director of Surgical Services. Loraine was highly respected by her colleagues, physicians and nurses alike.
Preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, John "Jack" Mills and significant other, Dan Bubulici; she is survived by her step-son, John Wesley Mills III; several grandchildren; brother, Lonny Carter; and many dear friends who provided care for her these last few years.
A memorial service celebrating Loraine's life will take place 11 a.m. TUESDAY, July 30th at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. Memorials may be made to Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital, 1000 E. Washington St., Medina, OH 44256. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019