Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Loraine Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loraine C. Mills

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loraine C. Mills Obituary
Loraine C. Mills

Loraine C. Mills, 76, died July 17, 2019.

She was born in Lorain, Ohio September 8, 1942 to Robert and Emma Carter. Loraine worked for 20 years with Akron General Medical Center and was supervisor for the open-heart surgery teams. She retired from Medina General Hospital where she was Director of Surgical Services. Loraine was highly respected by her colleagues, physicians and nurses alike.

Preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, John "Jack" Mills and significant other, Dan Bubulici; she is survived by her step-son, John Wesley Mills III; several grandchildren; brother, Lonny Carter; and many dear friends who provided care for her these last few years.

A memorial service celebrating Loraine's life will take place 11 a.m. TUESDAY, July 30th at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. Memorials may be made to Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital, 1000 E. Washington St., Medina, OH 44256. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now