WADSWORTH -- I lost my best friend and love of my life, Loran Edwin Manning, who passed away peacefully on August 24th, 2020 at the age of 94. Loran graduated from East High School in 1943 and served his country in WWII by enlisting in the Army Air Corps. He obtained a mechanical engineering degree from The University of Akron and retired from Goodyear in 1986 with 42-1/2 years service and was a senior engineer. On June 15th, 1957 he married Delores Magazzeni and spent 63 wonderful years together. He was an intelligent, kind, and compassionate man, to both family and friends, and will be missed dearly by all of us. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Loran and Laura Ortelle Manning. He is survived by his loving wife, Delores; his son, Mark Manning (Kaye); grandchildren, Ricky and Melissa Manning of Mesa, Arizona; daughter, Gail Wagner (Kelvin), granddaughter, Tia Wagner of Boulder, Colorado; and daughter, Janet Manning of Berkeley, California. A private family service was previously held at Holy Cross Cemetery. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com