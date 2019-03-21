|
|
Loreda Mann
Loreda Mann, 80, of Richfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, March 8, 2019.
Loreda was born on June 19, 1938 in Greenbrier, W. Va to the late Zenas and Shirley (nee Pittman) Keeney. She had resided in Summit County for many years. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Cameron Drager, Heather Drager, Cody Dillemuth (Shy), and their children, Mahogany and Amire, Jeremy (Emily) Dillemuth and their children, Max and Jackson, Jaime (Mark) Hannah; son-in-law, Joseph Dillemuth and stepfather, Robert Furrow.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie J. Mann; daughter, Shirley Dillemuth; son, Alton Dale Mann; brothers, Curtis and Carlos Keeney.
Following Loreda's final wishes, there will be no services and cremation has taken place.
The Bauer Funeral Home, Valley City, has the honor of serving the Mann family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 21, 2019