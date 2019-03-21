Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bauer Funeral Home
2089 Columbia Rd
Valley City, OH 44280
(330) 483-3300
Resources
More Obituaries for Loreda Mann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loreda Mann

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Loreda Mann Obituary
Loreda Mann

Loreda Mann, 80, of Richfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, March 8, 2019.

Loreda was born on June 19, 1938 in Greenbrier, W. Va to the late Zenas and Shirley (nee Pittman) Keeney. She had resided in Summit County for many years. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Cameron Drager, Heather Drager, Cody Dillemuth (Shy), and their children, Mahogany and Amire, Jeremy (Emily) Dillemuth and their children, Max and Jackson, Jaime (Mark) Hannah; son-in-law, Joseph Dillemuth and stepfather, Robert Furrow.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie J. Mann; daughter, Shirley Dillemuth; son, Alton Dale Mann; brothers, Curtis and Carlos Keeney.

Following Loreda's final wishes, there will be no services and cremation has taken place.

The Bauer Funeral Home, Valley City, has the honor of serving the Mann family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now