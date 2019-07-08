Loren Renee' Perkowski



Loren Renee' Perkowski, 30, passed away suddenly June 29, 2019 in Clermont, Florida.



Born in Akron, Loren grew up in Cuyahoga Falls and Tallmadge, but spent the last eight years living in Florida working at the happiest place on earth, Walt Disney World. She graduated in December of 2018 with a Master's Degree in Hospitality Management from The University of Central Florida and was a management intern at The Biergarten in Epcot Center, in Orlando. Loren enjoyed making your visit to Disney World perfect, fully embracing Luimiere's "Be Our Guest" mantra.



Loren is survived by her fur babies, Bebe and Stella; parents, Tracy (Lee) Gidden of Tallmadge, Gregg (Kelly) Perkowski of Kent; sister, Megan (Ben) Russell of Massillon; brothers, Christian Perkowski of Akron, Tucker and Chuck Gidden of Cortland, Evan and Keon Dalziel of Kent; grandparents, Nancy (George Harrington) Taylor, Bob and Kay Tafini all of Brimfield, Gail Perkowski of Newark; best friend, Stephanie (Josh) Watts; godson, Jackson Watts, many aunts, uncles, and cousins, along with her Walt Disney family.



Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Kent State Newman Center, 1424 Horning Rd., Kent.



Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m. at the Kent State Newman Center with Father Stephen Agostino officiating. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 8 to July 9, 2019