Lorena Ann Jones
Jones Lorena Ann Novotny Jones, age 79, passed away on October 24, just two days after the passing of her beloved husband Jim. She most surely died of a broken heart but also had suffered an extended and debilitating illness for many years. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Andrew Louis Novotny and Caroline Fenton Morgan (both deceased). She graduated from Youngstown High School and became a nurse in training. She worked as a cytotechnologist for many years in Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and lived in Portage Lakes. Lorena was a longtime resident of Tallahassee, Florida. After moving to Tallahassee, Lorena became a real estate broker for a few years but eventually returned to her love of nursing, serving over 30 years in the nursing field. Lorena is survived by her only daughter Allison K. Jones of Massachusetts, her sister Carol Miller, her brother Stuart Novotny, both of Ohio, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A graveside service will take place Thursday at 12:00 at the Girard City Cemetery. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to view this obituary and send expressions of sympathy to the family.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Girard City Cemetery
