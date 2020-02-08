Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorene Sellers-Pritt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorene O. Sellers-Pritt


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorene O. Sellers-Pritt Obituary
Lorene Opal Sellers-Pritt passed away on February 5, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born on December 30, 1929 in Bretz, West Virginia. Mrs. Sellers-Pritt lived most of her life in Akron, Ohio. She had a zest for life, enjoying many activities ranging from Daughters of America and Mother Singers to serving as a member of the Lions Club and as PTA President. She held a strong love for the Lord. Her love for her family and friends was paramount. She was preceded in death by her parents, Judson and Mary Reed of Green Township, OH; her husbands, William James Sellers and Wilson Pritt; her siblings,William S. Reed,Jenny (Bill) Butterworth of Copley, OH, and brothers-in-law Vince Stumpo and Ralph Genovese. She is survived by her siblings, Gail Stumpo of CA, Joan Genovese of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Jean (Nick) Georgephy of FL, Judy (Tom) Gomersal of FL, and Craig Reed of Green, OH; her 37 nieces and nephews; her children, Fred Sellers, Mary Ann Dotts (David), and William J. Sellers (Cynthia); her grandchildren, Lindsay, Brittany (daughters of Fred), David, Mary Elizabeth, Judd (children of Mary Ann), Maria, and William F. (children of William J.); her great-grandchildren Isla and Nora (daughters of Lindsay). Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 9 from 1-4 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. Tallmadge (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 10 at 12 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. Tallmadge (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mrs. Sellers-Pritt will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery, Cuyahoga Falls, OH.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -