Lorene Opal Sellers-Pritt passed away on February 5, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born on December 30, 1929 in Bretz, West Virginia. Mrs. Sellers-Pritt lived most of her life in Akron, Ohio. She had a zest for life, enjoying many activities ranging from Daughters of America and Mother Singers to serving as a member of the Lions Club and as PTA President. She held a strong love for the Lord. Her love for her family and friends was paramount. She was preceded in death by her parents, Judson and Mary Reed of Green Township, OH; her husbands, William James Sellers and Wilson Pritt; her siblings,William S. Reed,Jenny (Bill) Butterworth of Copley, OH, and brothers-in-law Vince Stumpo and Ralph Genovese. She is survived by her siblings, Gail Stumpo of CA, Joan Genovese of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Jean (Nick) Georgephy of FL, Judy (Tom) Gomersal of FL, and Craig Reed of Green, OH; her 37 nieces and nephews; her children, Fred Sellers, Mary Ann Dotts (David), and William J. Sellers (Cynthia); her grandchildren, Lindsay, Brittany (daughters of Fred), David, Mary Elizabeth, Judd (children of Mary Ann), Maria, and William F. (children of William J.); her great-grandchildren Isla and Nora (daughters of Lindsay). Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 9 from 1-4 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. Tallmadge (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 10 at 12 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. Tallmadge (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mrs. Sellers-Pritt will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery, Cuyahoga Falls, OH.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 8, 2020