Lorenzo Martin Turner 63, affectionately known as "Marty", of Akron, OH, went home to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020. He was born in Akron, OH on May 13, 1957 to Martha Ree Turner and William McKinley Turner Jr. He graduated from North High School in 1975. He was preceded in death by parents; brother, Neal Douglas Turner and granddaughter, LaNayja Ann Marie Turner. He is survived by loving partner, Janet Culip; daughters, Taneisha (Robert) Knaff, Tilisha (Erich) Von Boeselager, Larenda (Myron) Walker and Jonesha (Maurice) Turner; grandchildren, Nevin, Kamar, Rheanna, Robert Jr., JaMayah, Maurice, Maria, JaNiyah; great-granddaughter, Shanice; brother, Bradley (Patricia) Turner; sister, Geanine Turner Key; extended children, Regina (Bob) Stedgum, Dana (Sam) Pastorius, Bobby (Bob) Canterbury, Shalena (Jake) Stokes; extended grandchildren, Thomas, Mason, Brooke and Cote; cousin, Reggie Grant; close friends, Julius Landrum, Randy Hampton, Adam Vincent; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Friends my call on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in to view at a time. Private service will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m. at www.sommervillefuneralservice.com
.