Loretta Alice Coseo, 89, passed away peacefully on April 25th, 2019 at Briarwood Healthcare Community in Stow, Ohio. Her funeral service will be held Monday, May 6 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Road, Stow 44224. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Loretta's name to the . Mrs. Coseo was born on January 16, 1930 in Watertown, New York to Herbert and Gladys Nickerson. She graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1947, where she met her sweetheart, Edward James Coseo. Loretta and Edward married on July 10, 1948 and together raised six children. Mrs. Coseo was heavily involved in the Catholic church and was an active member of the Holy Family parish for thirty years. She enjoyed the outdoors, word games, puzzles and painting in her spare time. She was an incredibly generous woman with an infectious laugh and warm smile. Mrs. Coseo is survived by her husband, Edward; children, Donna, David (Cindy), Darrel (Annette), Duane (Melanie) and Diane (Shannon); grandchildren, Jonathan, Julie, Olivia, Tara, Jeremy, Michael, Aaron, Alicia, Carlie, Hansen, Jacob, and Erika; and great grandchildren, Hayden, Madeline, Billy, Cody, Michael II, Darlene, Jayden, Brian, Nora, Clara, Nash, Emmett and Everly. Mrs. Coseo was preceded in death by her son, Dennis and great grandson, Jameson.