Loretta Angeline Sixa, 95, of Copley, passed away peacefully at her home on February 5, 2020. Loretta was born in Lore City, OH on November 4, 1924. She was the daughter of Joseph and Sue (Ivanko) Sixa. Loretta worked at Ohio Bell as a supervisor, retiring in 1982. For the past several years, she was a member of St. Eugene Church. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church and member of the Jednota Club, Telephone Company Pioneers, and Friend of the Elms. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John. She leaves her cousins, Marian Franks Palmateer of Barberton and Bernie (Gerrie) Franks of Cincinnati. Special thanks to her friend and caregiver Sue Newmann and to all her friends at Barberton Adult Day Center. Services will be held at the Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls at 1:30 p.m., Monday, February 10. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Barberton Adult Day Center, 1115 Wooster Rd. W, Barberton. Memorial donations can be made to Return To Home, 1115 Wooster Rd. W, Barberton 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020