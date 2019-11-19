|
|
ALLIANCE -- Loretta Ann Stone, age 67, won her victory into Heaven after a long battle with Alzheimer's on November 16, 2019. Born on May 14, 1952 in Lakewood, OH to the late Rev. Elmos O. and Jewel D. (Blanton) Kilgo, she was a resident of Alliance for 10 years, previously of West Salem, OH. Loretta was employed by the Nabisco Co. for many years. She was a member of First Freedom Baptist Church in Brimfield, OH and was previously a member of Reimer Road Baptist Church in Wadsworth where her passion was with the children's bus ministry. Loretta enjoyed gardening, making pottery, and spending time with her beloved family. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry in 2018; infant sister, Marie; she is survived by her daughters, Donna Kay (Matt) Laird of Pacific, MO, Becky Stone (Mike Cogar) of West Salem, April (Willie) Schwinn of Valley City, Jessica Stone (Anthony Watts) of Rittman; grandsons, Xavier Laird, and William Schwinn; sisters, Rita Joyce (Ron) Roesch of Sandusky, OH, Connie (Bob) Knopp of Atwater, OH; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral service will be Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Zak-Thacker and Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH, 44230 with Rev. William Moore, officiating. Loretta will then be taken to Ryan's Creek Cemetery in Cullman County, Alabama to be placed next to her parents. Calling hours will be from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 19, 2019