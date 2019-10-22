Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Loretta C. Putt


1932 - 2019
Loretta C. Putt Obituary
Loretta "Lori" C. Putt (Pircio), 87, of Stow, OH, passed away on October 18, 2019. Loretta was born in Cleveland, Ohio to parents, Louis and Catherine Pircio on August 16, 1932. She graduated from North High School in Akron, class of 1949. Loretta was a beloved mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ersilia Fry and Virginia Baudas; brothers, John and Joe Pircio. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Catherine Spitzer and Steven Putt; grandchildren, Stephanie (Ryan) Gutowski, Amanda Spitzer and Riley Putt. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH from 4 to 6 p.m. Service will be held at 6 p.m. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 22, 2019
