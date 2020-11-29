Loretta Hills Loretta Hills, age 44, departed this life due to cancer on November 21, 2020. She was born to the late Duane W. Demus, and RoseMary Hall on August 26th, 1976 in Chicago, Illinois. She spent most of her childhood growing up on the southside of Chicago and moved to Akron when she was 13. She is survived by her three children, Yakira (25), Chauntiera (22), and Cheraki (20). She is also survived by her longtime partner, Malcolm; granddaughter Yayla; mother RoseMary; siblings, Sherita, Shawanda, and Djuan. She is also survived by her many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Loretta graduated from the University of Akron in 2010 with an Associates in Medical Assisting. She loved cooking, music, and spending time with her granddaughter. She loved getting a chicken salad from Hanini's and eating German Chocolate Cake. She also loved to watch Law and Order SVU with her children and partner. Loretta had many health issues, but she was a fighter and fought to raise her children as a single parent. She instilled a strong will of never giving up into her children. Visitation Friday, December 4th, 12:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the service will start at 3 p.m. at Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street). Minister Stephen Muhammad officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason, (330) 535-9186







