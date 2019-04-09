Home

Loretta J. Keating Obituary
Loretta J. Keating

Loretta J. Keating, 80, died April 6, 2019.

Loretta taught cosmetology in the Akron Public Schools for thirty years retiring in 1997. She enjoyed gardening for which she won numerous beautification awards and making quits for her family and friends. Loretta served two terms on her condominium association board. The Tuesday Diner Group with friends was always special to her as were winter escapes to Hilton Head Island.

Preceded in death by her children, Dennis and Patricia; she is survived by her husband, William C.; granddaughters whom she adored, Elizabeth and Eva Hoyack; son-in-law, David Hoyack; sister-in-law, Judy (Edson) Freeman; nieces and nephews, Christopher (Rose) Cameron, Laurel (Rex) Shurlow, Pam (Joe) Kress, and Sue (Don) Greenleaf.

Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. Private inurnment at Copley Cemetery. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
