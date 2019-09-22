|
Loretta Jean Dickson Loretta Jean Dickson "Jean", born in Grayville, IL on May 29, 1926, to the late Mabel (Keagy) and James Dickson, passed away on September 14, 2019. Jean was an intellectual and an accomplished pianist. She loved cycling and reading books, and in her youth enjoyed taking her younger brother, David to Summit Beach Park near their childhood home by Summit Lake. Her family moved to Richfield before high school, and she graduated as salutatorian of her senior class. She then worked at The F.W. Woolworth Company and completed one semester at Kent State University. Jean was diagnosed with schizophrenia in her late teens and battled it for the entirety of her adult life. Her loving parents cared for her for decades. She spent the last several years of her life with the kind staff at Pinnacle Nursing Center in Tallmadge. David always kept her safe under his wing, and remembers her reserved, sweet nature, despite her disability. She was well-loved, and she loved her family. Jean is survived by her brother, David (Debra); and her six nieces and nephews, Bridget Barbernitz (Colette), Abigail Dickson, Lydia Zeisel (Brian), Daniel Dickson, LeeAnn Gedeon (Dave), and Philip Dickson. She was buried at Rose Hill Burial Park in Fairlawn beside her parents. Memorials can be made in Jean's name to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. May she rest in peace. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019