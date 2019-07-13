Loretta Marie Snyder (Rexroad)



1930-2019



STOW -- Loretta went home to be with the Lord on July 11, 2019.



She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren.



Loretta was able to reunite with the love of her life, the late Richard H. Snyder a week before their 71st Anniversary.



If there was anyone close to perfect, it was our loving mom and grandma. She made each and every person she met feel special and loved, and never met a stranger. Loretta had such a knack for remembering names and always feeding you at her kitchen table, whether you were hungry or not. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren couldn't wait to visit and she would stop what she was doing to make you feel like the most important person at the moment. Lots of reading, hugs and kisses.



Loretta was a mother to many, especially to her seven siblings growing up on the farm in Stonecreek, Ohio. She met and married Richard Snyder at age 17. They moved to Cuyahoga Falls, and later to Stow where they permanently resided and raised their family.



Loretta is survived by her daughter, Deborah K. Reiheld (Michael); son, Daniel D. Snyder (Gay); brothers, Lawrence (Brenda) Rexroad, Arden (Pat) Rexroad; sisters, Mary Weigley, Velma (Gene) Sulzener, Ruth (Tom) Marrin, Janet (Gene) Files; beloved grandma to 14 grandchildren, 26 great- grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Snyder; parents, Wayne and Ruby Rexroad; brother, Glenn Rexroad; sister-in-law, Annette Rexroad; brothers in-law, Gene Sulzener and Tom Marrin; and son-in-law, Michael Reiheld.



Loretta was truly an angel here on earth and now she is an angel watching over us. She was very loved by many and will be greatly missed.



Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Rd., Stow for visitation Monday, July 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her favorite charity, at giftfunds.stjude.org/lorettasnyder. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 13, 2019