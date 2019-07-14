|
|
Loretta Marie Snyder (Rexroad)
1930-2019
STOW -- Loretta went home to be with the Lord on July 11, 2019. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Rd., Stow for visitation Monday, July 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her favorite charity, at giftfunds.stjude.org/lorettasnyder. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019