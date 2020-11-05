1/1
Loretta Vincent
CUYAHOGA FALLS - Carol Vincent, 77, passed away November 4, 2020. She was born in Akron to the late Clark and Nadine Morris and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for the past 46 years. Carol loved to give back to her community. She was an active member of the Falls Cancer Club and Falls Moose Lodge #918. Carol volunteered for many organizations including, the Riverfront Cruise In, Altrus International of Akron Prom Dress Give Away, the Clifford's Mini Auto Museum, the Gardens of Cuyahoga Falls and Heart4thecity. Preceded in death by her husband, Gary W., she is survived by her children, Annette (Greg Miner) and Rusty (Swigart), both of Cuyahoga Falls; grandchildren, Megan Fay, Alicia (Ryan) Marr, Daniel Fay, Joshua Swigart, Lena Swigart; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Mila, Clark and Presley; brother, Clark Morris and special friends, Sherry and Rick Mertzweiler. The family would like to thank the Gardens at Cuyahoga Falls and the Gardens of Western Reserve Hospice Memorial calling will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Falls Cancer Club Inc., P.O. Box 3244 Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 or Good Neighbors PO Box 233, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44222. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 5, 2020.
November 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
