Lori Ann Harper (Boles) age 61, passed away peacefully on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic Hospice surrounded by the love of her family. She was preceded in death by her father, James Bernard Boles; her grandparents, Anne and Anthony Scalise and Oris and Mae Boles; her uncles, William Boles, Dominic Scalise, Michael Mondello and Fred Kalail, and her aunt Rose Citriniti. She is survived by her mother, Kathryn Ann Boles (Scalise); her sisters, Lisa Balough (Jeffrey) and Jennifer Durkin (Patrick); her nephews, James Balough (Autumn) and Jack Durkin; her nieces, Alexandra Balough (Ali), Catherine Durkin and Meghan Durkin; her aunt, Patricia Kalail (Boles), and her cousins, Michael Mondello, Michelle Scalise-Piccirilli, Anna Scalise, Antoinette Suiter (Scalise); and many other cousins in Ohio, Colorado and New York. Lori was also blessed to have many dear friends who supported and surrounded her, especially during her illness. Lori was born in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri on October 8, 1957. Lori grew up in Akron, Ohio and graduated from St. Sebastian Grade School and Our Lady of the Elms High School. After graduating from The University of Akron Magna Cum Laude, she taught 5th grade at St. Hilary's School. She then took a job working for NCR where she was National Salesperson of the Year and traveled all over the world. Lori loved dogs and was active in various dog rescues. She is reunited on the Rainbow Bridge with her past companions, Max, Buddy and Buster and leaves Augie and Magoo in loving homes. Lori loved life, her family, Bruce Springsteen, Van Gogh, and the Cleveland Indians. Her pleasant personality, beautiful smile and determination made her a favorite of all her nurses and doctors and a hero in the eyes of her family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday October 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Hilary Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Safe Harbor Animal Rescue, 2949 Hayes Street, Avon, Ohio 44011 or at safeharboranimalrescue.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019