Lori Ann Meek passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 with husband, Thomas Seesdorf by her side, after losing a courageous battle to overcome injuries received in an accident in early June. She was 63. Lori was born and lived in the Akron area all her life. She grew up on Maple Lane in Bath, and had an idyllic childhood living next to her grandparents, her Aunt Lil and Uncle Dave, and cousins, Dave and Jocie. After graduating from Revere High School in 1975, Lori started on a career path that led her to advertising - perfectly suited to her creativity, people skills and work ethic. Her first advertising position was with Hesselbart & Mitten Advertising Agency in Fairlawn. While at Hesselbart & Mitten, Lori graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Akron with a degree in Business Administration/Marketing. From there, she worked as Marketing Manager for Gervis Brown Derby Corporate in Northfield, Ohio. In 1986, Lori began a 30-year tenure with The University of Akron as Advertising Manager in the Institutional Marketing Department. Lori helped create the university's award-winning TV, print and radio ads, and was particularly proud of the television spots, especially the many years of Super Bowl commercials and "Chain Reaction" spot featuring then-President Luis M. Proenza. She was also honored to be one of the Akron, Ohio "Women of Distinction" in 2008. Lori was an unforgettable presence at any gathering - she could talk to and charm anyone. She was known for her love of animals and was convinced they all loved her, even though that didn't always work out. Her favorite memories were of her family's cottage at Jumping Caribou Lake in Temagami, Canada, built by her grandfather. There she loved to watch the loon families swim and dive, play with deer mice and transport them to what she dubbed "mouse island," water skiing, cruising in the boat at dusk, talking to friends on the lake, and "porch drinks" at the end of the day. Lori traveled the world with her mother, Helen Meek, in her youth. Once retired, she and Tom continued to travel at every opportunity. Tom and Lori loved to explore small towns throughout the United States to visit friends and to make new ones. She was a wonderful friend to many, all of whom will sorely miss her energy, support, endless curiosity and laughter. She was a woman who knew how to enjoy life as few do. Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace Knute Meek, and Helen Marie (Brister) Meek. Lori is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, and best friend, Thomas Seesdorf. She will be dearly missed by her Aunt Nina Mae Sabol and Aunt Jan Meek. She is also survived by her brother, John Meek; sisters-in-law, Debbie (Mark) Jennings and Babs Sorano Costanzo; brother-in-law, Dave (Diane) Seesdorf; nephews, Jonathan, Harrison and Jackson Meek, Kevin Todd, Andrew and Tony Matteo, Austyn and Devin Todd, Thomas, Jeffery, Jordan and Justin Williams, and David Seesdorf; and nieces, Michelle Todd and Lisa Lyons. Lori remained close to her many cousins throughout her life and they were very dear to her. Lori will also miss her great nephews, nieces and especially Harlow who she wanted to get to baby sit this summer. She will also be sadly missed by her pets at home, Sophie, Katie, Gracie, Annie and Buddy. Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., with Rev. Brent Richards officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Family and friends are invited to the funeral home for visitation Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. and one hour before the service. Face masks are requested and social distancing will be followed. A "Lori style" Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, once we can so safely. A special thanks to Dr. Lou and the Children's Hospital Burn Center nurses and the Akron Summa ICU nurses for their compassionate care for Lori. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Lori's name may be made to the Akron Children's Hospital Burn Center, One Perkins Square, Akron, Ohio 44308, or Operation Orphan Wildlife Rehabilitation (Fran Kitchen), P.O. Box 15042, Akron, Ohio 44314 or operationorphanwildlife.com
, or to a charity of your choice
To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at
