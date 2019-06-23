Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Roses Run Country Club
2636 N. River Road
Stow, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori Beth Ford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lori Beth Ford Obituary
Lori Beth Ford

UNIONTOWN -- Lori Ford, 45, died unexpectedly June 17, 2019. Born in Akron, she was a lifetime area resident and had attended Redemption Chapel. She is survived by her children, Abigail Ford, Logan Ford and Isabella Panetta; father Budd (Judith) Leisenring; mother Susan Woods; sister Amy; brother Jeff, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A celebration of Lori's life will be held Saturday 2 PM at Roses Run Country Club, 2636 N. River Road, Stow 44224. Please wear bright colored clothing to either event when you come to celebrate Lori's life. A more complete obituary notice may be seen at www.redmonfuneralhome.com. (REDMON,STOW,330.688.6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now