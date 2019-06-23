|
|
Lori Beth Ford
UNIONTOWN -- Lori Ford, 45, died unexpectedly June 17, 2019. Born in Akron, she was a lifetime area resident and had attended Redemption Chapel. She is survived by her children, Abigail Ford, Logan Ford and Isabella Panetta; father Budd (Judith) Leisenring; mother Susan Woods; sister Amy; brother Jeff, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A celebration of Lori's life will be held Saturday 2 PM at Roses Run Country Club, 2636 N. River Road, Stow 44224. Please wear bright colored clothing to either event when you come to celebrate Lori's life. A more complete obituary notice may be seen at www.redmonfuneralhome.com. (REDMON,STOW,330.688.6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019