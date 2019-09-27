Home

Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Lori Jo Vieltorf


1963 - 2019
Lori Jo Vieltorf Lori Jo Vieltorf, 56, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Copley, OH following a multi-year battle vs early onset frontotemporal dementia. Lori was born in Hanford, CA on May 16, 1963 and moved to Des Moines, IA in 1965, Clinton, CT in 1966 and Akron, OH in 1969. Lori attended Akron City Schools and graduated from Firestone High School in Akron, OH in 1981. Lori attended The Ohio State University and later graduated from Bauder Fashion College in Atlanta, GA with an Arts Degree in Fashion Merchandising. Lori was a very energetic and charismatic person and a natural leader. For 20+ years she excelled in areas of Retail Sales Management and Corporate Training. Lori's places of employment included Limited Brands, where she started her career and Macy's where she worked the majority of her career. The last 10+ years of employment were in the Columbus, OH area and Lori considered New Albany, OH as "home". When not working, Lori enjoyed music, travel and chocolate. Survivors of Lori are her parents, Paul and Mary Jane Vieltorf (Dworzak); sister, Lisa Zuder (Gregory); brother, Stephen (Rebecca); and nieces, Lauren Kil, Hailey Vieltorf and Meghan Vieltorf. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Vieltorf. Calling hours 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater East Ohio Area Chapter located at 70 West Streetsboro Street, Hudson, OH 44236 or Summa Foundation-Senior Health located at 525 East Market Street, Akron, OH 44304. Lori's family wishes to thank InCareOhio and Regency Care of Copley, OH for their compassionate hospice care.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 27, 2019
