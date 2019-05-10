Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-3866
Lori Jones
Lori Jones

Lori Jones

Lori Jones Obituary
Lori Jones

Loretta "Lori" Jones, 82, of Stow, passed away at home on May 8, 2019.

Born in Star City, W. Va. to the late Henry and Helen Wolverton, she had lived most of her life in Stow. She was a member of Tallmadge Alliance Church and at one time coached Stow PeeWee Cheerleaders.

In 2001 she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert D. Jones. Her survivors include children, Moneen Lynn, Vicki, and Buck; siblings, Gladys, Mary, Bonnie, and Jack; grandchildren, Ray, Jerry, Laurie Jo, Jessica, Brittany, Brianna, and Logan; great grandchildren, Alysa, Nate, Kendall and Simon.

A private graveside service has already taken place. The family would like to acknowledge Crossroads Hospice for their professional and loving care.

Please visit Lori's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2019
