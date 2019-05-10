|
|
Lori Jones
Loretta "Lori" Jones, 82, of Stow, passed away at home on May 8, 2019.
Born in Star City, W. Va. to the late Henry and Helen Wolverton, she had lived most of her life in Stow. She was a member of Tallmadge Alliance Church and at one time coached Stow PeeWee Cheerleaders.
In 2001 she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert D. Jones. Her survivors include children, Moneen Lynn, Vicki, and Buck; siblings, Gladys, Mary, Bonnie, and Jack; grandchildren, Ray, Jerry, Laurie Jo, Jessica, Brittany, Brianna, and Logan; great grandchildren, Alysa, Nate, Kendall and Simon.
A private graveside service has already taken place. The family would like to acknowledge Crossroads Hospice for their professional and loving care.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2019