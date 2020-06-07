Lorie Yvonne Witchey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorie Yvonne Witchey, 65, went home with the Lord on May 29, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio to late parents, Rusty and Bill Witchey. Lorie retired from the City of Akron as a Police, Fire and EMS communications supervisor. She was a longtime member of the Goodyear Heights Baptist Church, where she also worked, and was known for her faith, generous nature and kind heart. She will be forever remembered by her brother, Jeff; niece, Roxanne (Ronnie Knafel); and nephews, Ian and Elliot. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 11 at Goodyear Heights Baptist Church, 1767 Goodyear Blvd. in Akron. Her cousin, Pastor Ed Witchey officiating. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park in Akron to follow. Refreshments at the church afterwards. In lieu of cut flowers, please consider a potted plant that could be added to Lorie's memorial garden.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Goodyear Heights Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved