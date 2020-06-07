Lorie Yvonne Witchey, 65, went home with the Lord on May 29, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio to late parents, Rusty and Bill Witchey. Lorie retired from the City of Akron as a Police, Fire and EMS communications supervisor. She was a longtime member of the Goodyear Heights Baptist Church, where she also worked, and was known for her faith, generous nature and kind heart. She will be forever remembered by her brother, Jeff; niece, Roxanne (Ronnie Knafel); and nephews, Ian and Elliot. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 11 at Goodyear Heights Baptist Church, 1767 Goodyear Blvd. in Akron. Her cousin, Pastor Ed Witchey officiating. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park in Akron to follow. Refreshments at the church afterwards. In lieu of cut flowers, please consider a potted plant that could be added to Lorie's memorial garden.