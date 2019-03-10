|
Lorin J. Wagner
Lorin J. Wagner, 72, passed away suddenly on March 3, 2019. He was a retired police officer, a proud Navy veteran and a longtime Scouter.
Lorin was preceded in death by his father, David Wagner; mother, Evelyn (Felver) Wagner; step-mother, Twyla Wagner; son, Robert W. Wagner; and brothers, Tim and David Wagner. He is survived by son, Lorin E. Wagner; grandchildren, Rose M. (Robert) Goddard, Brian J. (Taylor) Wagner, Robert J. Wagner, Dylan R. Wagner, Danielle (J.D.) Easey; great-grandchildren, Alice Goddard, Malachi Wagner; daughters-in-law, Shirley Wagner, Kathy Carmany and Ginny Wagner; and sister, Joy Wagner.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ, 915 N. Main St., Akron, OH 44310. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the family for funeral expenses.
To share a message with the family visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019