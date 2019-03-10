Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Trinity United Church of Christ,
915 N. Main St.
Akron, OH
View Map
Lorin J. Wagner

Lorin J. Wagner
Lorin J. Wagner

Lorin J. Wagner, 72, passed away suddenly on March 3, 2019. He was a retired police officer, a proud Navy veteran and a longtime Scouter.

Lorin was preceded in death by his father, David Wagner; mother, Evelyn (Felver) Wagner; step-mother, Twyla Wagner; son, Robert W. Wagner; and brothers, Tim and David Wagner. He is survived by son, Lorin E. Wagner; grandchildren, Rose M. (Robert) Goddard, Brian J. (Taylor) Wagner, Robert J. Wagner, Dylan R. Wagner, Danielle (J.D.) Easey; great-grandchildren, Alice Goddard, Malachi Wagner; daughters-in-law, Shirley Wagner, Kathy Carmany and Ginny Wagner; and sister, Joy Wagner.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ, 915 N. Main St., Akron, OH 44310. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the family for funeral expenses.

To share a message with the family visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
