On the sixth day of March, 2019, Lorna Longwell Johnson passed away quietly surrounded by family in her apartment in Copley, Ohio. Prior to moving to Copley, Lorna lived in Columbia, Mo. for 56 years.



Lorna was born on August 31, 1925, in Champaign, Illinois. She spent her early childhood in Morgantown, West Virginia. She graduated from Fargo High School in Fargo, North Dakota where she greatly enjoyed taking Latin and was known as "Diana, goddess of the chase". Following high school she earned a degree in Microbiology from North Dakota State University in 1947. While at North Dakota State she was very involved in the Independent Students Association. She was also fortunate in being able to hear Marian Anderson and Paul Robeson perform at the Univeristy. Subsequently, she completed her training as a Medical Technologist at Omaha in 1948. She worked as a Medical Technologist for eight years in Wayne, Nebraska and in Columbia, Missouri primarily in the blood bank.



Lorna was very involved as a volunteer in many organizations including as an officer of the music sorority Sigma Alph Iota, as a tutor in the Columbia, Missouri Public Schools and as an alumni advisor to the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. One of her greatest joys was as a volunteer at the Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri, where she made many life-long friends.



Lorna had a life-long love of music. She was an excellent pianist. Fortunately, she was able to play through out her life. The sound of the organ was one of her favorites since she first heard it on a broadcast by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Her interest in musical styles ranged from early organ music to Beethoven's symphonies and from the folk music of Pete Seeger to the popular music of Dean Martin and country music of Johnny Cash. She passed on her love of music to her children.



Preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Richard Johnson; her parents, John and Lorna Longwell; her brother, John Jr.; sister, Julia; and great-grandson, Gavin; she leaves a brother, C. Robert (Barbara) Longwell; son, Ronald (Deborah); daughter, Chaille Conklin (Norman); five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and two nephews and their families.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to the Boone Hospital Foundation, 1600 East Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201 by mail, at 573-815-2800 by phone, or online at https://www.boone.org/foundation/donations. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019