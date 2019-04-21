Home

Lorna Price Obituary
Lorna Price TOGETHER AGAIN

Lorna Price, 82, passed away on April 18, 2019. She was born December 11, 1936 to the late George and Esther Fairbee in Barberton, Ohio. She worked as the school librarian for Norton City Schools and retired in 1999. She was a member of Norton Community Church and the Norton Alumni Association. She enjoyed reading, camping and swimming.

Lorna was preceded by her husband of 45 years, John Price and sister, Joyce Ramsey.

Lorna is survived by her sons, Ronald (Pam), Timothy, Daniel, Jeffrey (Heather), Herbert, James, Johnny; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Sue (Sam) Koser, Janet Durbin, and Arlene (Art) Crilow.

Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m., with visitation one-hour prior. Interment at Western Star Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Lorna. Condolences and memories can be shared with Lorna's family at the funeral home website.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
