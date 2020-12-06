1/1
Lorraine A. Steidl
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Lorraine Steidl, 92, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020. Lorraine had been an area resident since 1950. She worked as a children's librarian for the Akron Public Library and later for the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Lorraine is survived by her husband of 67 years, Frank, as well as her children: Tom, Paul, Joan, Nancy, Mike, and Ed; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will take place at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
