CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Lorraine Steidl, 92, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020. Lorraine had been an area resident since 1950. She worked as a children's librarian for the Akron Public Library and later for the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Lorraine is survived by her husband of 67 years, Frank, as well as her children: Tom, Paul, Joan, Nancy, Mike, and Ed; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will take place at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)